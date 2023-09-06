Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A strong dollar spells trouble for other economies
Sep 6, 2023

A strong dollar spells trouble for other economies

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Murtaja Lateef/AFP via Getty Images
We take a look at how central banks can keep their currencies from depreciating against the dollar. Later: examining the impact of NYC's de facto Airbnb ban.

Segments From this episode

U.S. dollar's strength is mostly bad news for countries and companies around the world

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 6, 2023
Central banks have a couple of tools they can use to push back, including interest rate hikes and selling U.S. dollars..
The U.S. dollar spent August surging against Asian currencies.
Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Banks in Turmoil

6 months out from SVB's failure, a bank president's optimism has waned

by Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Sep 6, 2023
Pressure to keep more capital puts constraints on banks, says Laurie Stewart of Sound Community in Seattle.
Laurie Stewart, the head of Sound Community Bank in Seattle, says pressures to hold more capital will "impact our ability to serve clients and to be investable."
Courtesy Sound Community Bank
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

NYC is cracking down on short-term rentals. What does that mean for the housing market?

by Justin Ho
Sep 6, 2023
It's unclear whether reducing the number of short-term rentals will free up housing for city residents.
New York City's rules for short-term rentals went into effect on September 5, 2023.
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Food assistance funds for mothers and children are up for debate in Congress

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 6, 2023
While the White House is asking for more money for the Women, Infants, and Children program, a House bill would reduce WIC funds.
In addition to determining overall WIC funding, Congress has to decide whether to renew a boost in funds recipients can spend on fruits and vegetables.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

A Black arts center committed to preserving community

by Livi Burdette
Sep 6, 2023
When the nonprofit system didn't seem to work for it, Seattle-based Wa Na Wari found another way.
Wa Na Wari was once the home of a family member of one of the gallery's founders. Making it into a Black art space was a way to return the home to the community.
Courtesy Inye Wokoma
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

That best-selling romance book? It might be based on fan fiction

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Sep 6, 2023
Major publishing houses are looking to popular fan fiction sites to find new authors.
One popular fan fiction romantic pairing is Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver in the "Star Wars" movies, and Rey Skywalker.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Pain De La Soul
Boyfriend Selena Gomez
garden Elijah Who
Simmer Hayley Williams
Baby Steps It's Butter
Privacy Quasimoto, Madlib

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:31 PM PDT
16:02
3:46 PM PDT
26:14
2:03 PM PDT
1:05
7:48 AM PDT
7:04
3:23 AM PDT
16:21
3:00 AM PDT
27:16
Sep 5, 2023
30:07
6 months out from SVB's failure, a bank president's optimism has waned
Banks in Turmoil
6 months out from SVB's failure, a bank president's optimism has waned
Food assistance funds for mothers and children are up for debate in Congress
Food assistance funds for mothers and children are up for debate in Congress
Inside J.C. Penney's $1 billion plan to boost business
Inside J.C. Penney's $1 billion plan to boost business
Why do some states still have a grocery tax?
Why do some states still have a grocery tax?