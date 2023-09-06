A strong dollar spells trouble for other economies
We take a look at how central banks can keep their currencies from depreciating against the dollar. Later: examining the impact of NYC's de facto Airbnb ban.
Segments From this episode
U.S. dollar's strength is mostly bad news for countries and companies around the world
Central banks have a couple of tools they can use to push back, including interest rate hikes and selling U.S. dollars..
6 months out from SVB's failure, a bank president's optimism has waned
Pressure to keep more capital puts constraints on banks, says Laurie Stewart of Sound Community in Seattle.
NYC is cracking down on short-term rentals. What does that mean for the housing market?
It's unclear whether reducing the number of short-term rentals will free up housing for city residents.
Food assistance funds for mothers and children are up for debate in Congress
While the White House is asking for more money for the Women, Infants, and Children program, a House bill would reduce WIC funds.
A Black arts center committed to preserving community
When the nonprofit system didn't seem to work for it, Seattle-based Wa Na Wari found another way.
That best-selling romance book? It might be based on fan fiction
Major publishing houses are looking to popular fan fiction sites to find new authors.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer