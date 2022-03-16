Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A small number with a huge impact
Mar 16, 2022

A small number with a huge impact

The Federal Reserve announced a 0.25% interest rate hike today. But reining in inflation while supporting an economic recovery is a tricky balancing act.

If China aids Russia, what options would the U.S. have?

by Savannah Maher
Mar 16, 2022
The U.S. could expand tariffs on Chinese goods — but that may raise prices for American consumers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing on Feb. 4. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has promised consequences if China were to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images
February was another disappointment for retail sales

by Samantha Fields
Mar 16, 2022
They've been up and down like a bouncing ball for the past few months.
Not adjusting for inflation, retail sales in February were up just 0.3% over January. Factoring in inflation, they were actually down.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
What the Fed's move could mean for mortgage interest rates

by Amy Scott
Mar 16, 2022
It's not as simple as you might think.
The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates Wednesday, and the housing market is bracing for change.
Saul Loeb/AFP Getty Images
Companies reroute cargo away from Russian rail network

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 16, 2022
It could put extra pressure on global shipping and force companies to raise prices.
Some goods with high price margins, like computers and car parts, typically travel between China and Europe by rail. Above, a freight train rolls through a forest in Poland.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Reflektor Arcade Fire
State Of The Art Gotye
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Ride or Die (feat. Foster the People) The Knocks, Foster The People

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

