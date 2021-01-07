UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

A series of disconnects
Jan 7, 2021

A series of disconnects

On today's show: The disconnects between the markets, the economy and our democracy. Plus, social media platforms are putting greater restrictions on Trump.

Segments From this episode

While an insurrection shook Capitol Hill, the markets were ... fine

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jan 7, 2021
In the wake of chaos and violence in Washington, the markets soared. Here's where the disconnect comes from.
A small sign of the damage inside the U.S. Capitol. The mob assault Wednesday did not seem to disturb investors.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump and social media

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood about Facebook banning President Donald Trump and about how social media companies are responding to the chaos in Washington, D.C., yesterday
Why the U.S. wants some Chinese firms booted off the stock exchange

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 7, 2021
The Trump administration is debating whether to push the New York Stock Exchange to delist tech giants Alibaba and Tencent.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Unworkable

Parents continue to slog through remote school

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 7, 2021
Many schools remain closed as COVID-19 cases increase. Parents struggle to manage the competing demands of work and their kids' learning.
FG Trade via Getty Images
Music from the episode

6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Two Fish and an Elephant Khruangbin
Drew Barrymore SZA
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Confessions Sudan Archives
Weary Solange
Watch it Grow The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
