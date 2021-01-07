Jan 7, 2021
A series of disconnects
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: The disconnects between the markets, the economy and our democracy. Plus, social media platforms are putting greater restrictions on Trump.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
While an insurrection shook Capitol Hill, the markets were ... fine
In the wake of chaos and violence in Washington, the markets soared. Here's where the disconnect comes from.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Why the U.S. wants some Chinese firms booted off the stock exchange
The Trump administration is debating whether to push the New York Stock Exchange to delist tech giants Alibaba and Tencent.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Parents continue to slog through remote school
Many schools remain closed as COVID-19 cases increase. Parents struggle to manage the competing demands of work and their kids' learning.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Two Fish and an Elephant Khruangbin
Drew Barrymore SZA
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Confessions Sudan Archives
Weary Solange
Watch it Grow The Everywheres
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer