A rigged version of Monopoly
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
"Urban Cipher" was developed by researcher Lawrence Brown to illustrate how redlining affects families for generations. Plus, Boeing will buy back Spirit AeroSystems.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Lumber is cheap, but building or renovating a home isn’t
The price of lumber has plummeted since early in the pandemic, but other building materials are up 30% from 2019.
Amid DOJ fraud suit, Boeing is set to buy back Spirit Aerosystems
Spinning it off was supposed to boost profits. Buying it back is supposed to help Boeing regain control of the process.
Urban Cipher game teaches players the effects of redlining
"We're rolling the same thing, but we're getting different results" — that's a valuable experience, says creator Lawrence Brown.
AI advertising may repel as well as attract
Companies hope AI branding makes them look ready for the future, but that leaves opportunities for "human-focused" marketing.
In the era of hand-drawn drafts, one landscape designer remembers: “I was creating a piece of art”
In the first installment of our series “My Analog Life,” a landscape architect reminisces about drafting by hand.
In Massachusetts, land preservation is a waiting game
The state Conservation Land Tax Credit gives private landowners up to $75,000 to cover some of what their land would be worth to developers and the cost of appraisals, surveys and legal fees.
Music from the episode
"Big Calm" Morcheeba
"I Do It for the Music" spring gang
"Brea" Oddissee
"Horizon - Poolside Remix" Tycho, Poolside
"Toad Lick" East Forest
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer