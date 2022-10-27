A rearview mirror report
Despite a positive GDP report, the economy faces powerful headwinds. Plus, the countdown is on for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
Segments From this episode
The latest GDP report shows the economy's growing — and that trouble's ahead
Rising interest rates plus a strong dollar equals stiff economic headwinds.
Chip manufacturing jobs are coming. Are Americans ready for them?
Semiconductor production positions pay about $100,000 on average, and schools are rushing to offer training so people can qualify.
China and the US vie for quantum computing supremacy
What is a quantum computer and what's it good for?
With prices rising on cheap beer, some consumers spend extra on premium
Anheuser-Busch InBev says beer sales were up in the third quarter, in part because some consumers shifted to "premium" brands.
A window is closing for government, nonprofit employees to get student loans forgiven
A federal program used to reject most applications. But a Biden administration waiver has allowed forgiveness for $14 billion in loans.
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism
In the 1690s, women were hanged in Salem, Massachusetts on suspicion of witchcraft. Now, it's a witchy Mecca for tourists.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer