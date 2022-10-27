How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Have a donor-advised fund? Plan your tax-deductible donation to Marketplace
A rearview mirror report
Oct 27, 2022

A rearview mirror report

Laura Dieffembacq/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
Despite a positive GDP report, the economy faces powerful headwinds. Plus, the countdown is on for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Segments From this episode

The latest GDP report shows the economy's growing — and that trouble's ahead

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 27, 2022
Rising interest rates plus a strong dollar equals stiff economic headwinds.
While Thursday's GDP report is a positive, it looks backward, and the economy is facing powerful headwinds. 
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Chip manufacturing jobs are coming. Are Americans ready for them?

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 27, 2022
Semiconductor production positions pay about $100,000 on average, and schools are rushing to offer training so people can qualify.
President Joe Biden speaks about semiconductor manufacturing in Syracuse, New York.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
China and the US vie for quantum computing supremacy

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 27, 2022
What is a quantum computer and what's it good for?
A wafer with photonic chips for quantum computing.
Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images
With prices rising on cheap beer, some consumers spend extra on premium

by Andy Uhler
Oct 27, 2022
Anheuser-Busch InBev says beer sales were up in the third quarter, in part because some consumers shifted to "premium" brands.
Anheuser-Busch InBev has passed along the costs of barley, hops, transportation and fuel by raising the price of Bud Light and convincing consumers to buy higher priced "premium beers."
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A window is closing for government, nonprofit employees to get student loans forgiven

by Samantha Fields
Oct 27, 2022
A federal program used to reject most applications. But a Biden administration waiver has allowed forgiveness for $14 billion in loans.
Among the Biden administration's policies affecting student loan holders is a temporary waiver easing requirements for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Oct 27, 2022
In the 1690s, women were hanged in Salem, Massachusetts on suspicion of witchcraft. Now, it's a witchy Mecca for tourists.
Hundreds of thousands of people descend on Salem during the Halloween season.
Sarah Leeson
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

