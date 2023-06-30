This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

A pulse check of inflation across the globe
Jun 30, 2023

Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
We map out where inflation is fading, where it still hurts and where it's actually welcome news. Plus, a look at recruiting in a post-affirmative action world.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal is joined by Nela Richardson of ADP and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez to talk about the most recent inflation figures, what they mean for the Federal Reserve and whether a recession is still in the forecast. Plus, what should we make of this week’s big Supreme Court decisions?

Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.

by Lily Jamali
Jun 30, 2023
How some other big economies are handling rising prices.
The U.K., where business is done in pounds, "is experiencing the mother of all inflation shocks across all categories," said Pierre Lafourcade of UBS.
Susannah Ireland/AFP via Getty Images
At this Detroit frame shop, it might be time to bring another employee into the picture

by Sean McHenry
Jun 30, 2023
Eric Vaughn, owner of a custom frame shop in Detroit, has been working with a two-person crew but might need a new hire for the fall.
"Usually, in the summertime, things kind of taper off because people are on vacation," said Eric Vaughn. "And right now, we're still busy. We haven't slowed up one bit."
Courtesy of Eric Vaughn.
Race and Economy

To boost diversity, companies need to rethink recruiting

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 30, 2023
Colleges that educate many students of color say they are open to visits.
If companies want to boost racial diversity, they should seek talent at colleges with student bodies underrepresented in hiring, said Wharton's Peter Cappelli.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Congress grapples with FAA funding as travelers' frustration grows

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 30, 2023
Some airlines are pinning some of the blame for recent delays on the Federal Aviation Administration.
FAA funding is voted on every five years.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Some climate-conscious homeowners are embracing at-home water reuse

by Rachel Estabrook
Jun 30, 2023
Some conservationists see greywater recycling as the next frontier in sustainable living.
A refrigerator-sized appliance, made by Hydraloop, that recycles gray water, stands next to the washer and dryer in the garage of Justin Fox, in Carlsbad, California, Jan. 24, 2023.
Hart Van Denburg
