A pulse check of inflation across the globe
We map out where inflation is fading, where it still hurts and where it's actually welcome news. Plus, a look at recruiting in a post-affirmative action world.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal is joined by Nela Richardson of ADP and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez to talk about the most recent inflation figures, what they mean for the Federal Reserve and whether a recession is still in the forecast. Plus, what should we make of this week’s big Supreme Court decisions?
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
How some other big economies are handling rising prices.
At this Detroit frame shop, it might be time to bring another employee into the picture
Eric Vaughn, owner of a custom frame shop in Detroit, has been working with a two-person crew but might need a new hire for the fall.
To boost diversity, companies need to rethink recruiting
Colleges that educate many students of color say they are open to visits.
Congress grapples with FAA funding as travelers' frustration grows
Some airlines are pinning some of the blame for recent delays on the Federal Aviation Administration.
Some climate-conscious homeowners are embracing at-home water reuse
Some conservationists see greywater recycling as the next frontier in sustainable living.
Music from the episode
Ancestors Anchorsong
Pick Up Bonobo
Flight to the Jungle Monster Rally
Khuda Bi Aasman Khraungbin
+1 Castle Carousel
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer