A preview of the wonky holiday season ahead
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Inflation comes for your holiday shopping list, and a pilot shortage comes for smaller airports. Plus, can crypto regain trust after the FTX debacle?
Segments From this episode
How do companies pick their CEOs?
Sometimes a boomerang, or returning, chief executive — like Disney's Bob Iger — means the company's in crisis or it needs to rejigger its succession plan.
How's the holiday shopping season starting to shape up?
Despite retail promotions and a longer shopping season, inflation may make consumers pay more but get fewer gifts. Fa la la la la.
FTX debacle worsens crypto's trust issues
The industry is trying to distance itself from the collapsed exchange. Can it?
Prepping the party for a winter World Cup
The Nomad World Pub has hosted a monthlong watch party for the past six World Cups. Now the party's on for this year's winter World Cup.
A pilot shortage means higher airfares and service cuts at regional airports
Sixty U.S. airports have lost more than half of their flights since 2019, and 14 no longer have any commercial service.
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
One sign of erosion: The rail tracks that run along the beach south of San Clemente are in danger of sliding into the ocean.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer