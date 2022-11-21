How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A preview of the wonky holiday season ahead
Nov 21, 2022

A preview of the wonky holiday season ahead

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Inflation comes for your holiday shopping list, and a pilot shortage comes for smaller airports. Plus, can crypto regain trust after the FTX debacle?

Segments From this episode

How do companies pick their CEOs?

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 21, 2022
Sometimes a boomerang, or returning, chief executive — like Disney's Bob Iger — means the company's in crisis or it needs to rejigger its succession plan.
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is back at the helm of the entertainment giant.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
How's the holiday shopping season starting to shape up?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 21, 2022
Despite retail promotions and a longer shopping season, inflation may make consumers pay more but get fewer gifts. Fa la la la la.
Retail inventories are up this year, as well as prices.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
FTX debacle worsens crypto's trust issues

by Matt Levin
Nov 21, 2022
The industry is trying to distance itself from the collapsed exchange. Can it?
Crypto skeptics and enthusiasts agree that the failure of crypto exchange FTX is an inflection point for the industry.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
My Economy

Prepping the party for a winter World Cup

by Nicholas Guiang
Nov 21, 2022
The Nomad World Pub has hosted a monthlong watch party for the past six World Cups. Now the party's on for this year's winter World Cup.
The Nomad World Pub's World Cup event in Milwaukee draws thousands each day over the course of the monthlong tournament.
Courtesy Michael Eitel
A pilot shortage means higher airfares and service cuts at regional airports

by Samantha Fields
Nov 21, 2022
Sixty U.S. airports have lost more than half of their flights since 2019, and 14 no longer have any commercial service.
When COVID hit and air travel virtually stopped, many airlines encouraged pilots to take buyouts or early retirement. Now airlines are struggling to play catch-up.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

by Jill Replogle
Nov 21, 2022
One sign of erosion: The rail tracks that run along the beach south of San Clemente are in danger of sliding into the ocean.
An excavator piles riprap along the train tracks south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, part of an ongoing effort to keep the tracks from sliding into the ocean.
Jill Replogle/KPCC
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

