A pretty, pretty good economy (for some)
Jul 26, 2024

A pretty, pretty good economy (for some)

Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images
Though incomes are rising, savings are down for many Americans. Plus: An ex-auto parts clerk remembers counting inventory by hand and manufacturing booms in some regions while struggling in others.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Kate Davidson at Bloomberg and Nela Richardson at ADP about this week’s economic data and what it means for the Fed’s fight against inflation, how consumers are currently feeling about the economy, and the state of the labor market.

Consumers are saving the least since 2022, despite "pretty, pretty good" economy

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 26, 2024
Incomes are up, consumption is up too — but the personal savings rate is down to 3.4%.
Higher interest rates and avid credit card use are among the reasons many Americans have little left over after buying essentials.
SDI Productions/Getty Images
Why is manufacturing activity up in some regions and down in others?

by Daniel Ackerman
Jul 26, 2024
Different parts of the country make different products and often respond distinctly to economic trends.
Manufacturers' response to economic shocks depends in part on where they're located.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
In Boston, office to residential conversions gain traction, aided by subsidies

by Simón Rios
Jul 26, 2024
Amid widespread office vacancies, developers say creating apartments could provide housing and help stave off declining values.
The views from 95 Berkeley St. could add to the office building's appeal for apartment dwellers.
Courtesy City of Boston
My Analog Life

Ex-inventory clerk ticks off memories of counting merchandise

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 26, 2024
Before barcodes and electronic management systems, there were inventory clerks with pens and clipboards.
Before electronic inventory management systems came on line in the 1980s and '90s, retailers counted inventory by hand.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Satellite STRFKR
Days To Come Bonobo
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Dirty Work Steely Dan

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

