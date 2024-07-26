A pretty, pretty good economy (for some)
Though incomes are rising, savings are down for many Americans. Plus: An ex-auto parts clerk remembers counting inventory by hand and manufacturing booms in some regions while struggling in others.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Kate Davidson at Bloomberg and Nela Richardson at ADP about this week’s economic data and what it means for the Fed’s fight against inflation, how consumers are currently feeling about the economy, and the state of the labor market.
Consumers are saving the least since 2022, despite "pretty, pretty good" economy
Incomes are up, consumption is up too — but the personal savings rate is down to 3.4%.
Why is manufacturing activity up in some regions and down in others?
Different parts of the country make different products and often respond distinctly to economic trends.
In Boston, office to residential conversions gain traction, aided by subsidies
Amid widespread office vacancies, developers say creating apartments could provide housing and help stave off declining values.
Ex-inventory clerk ticks off memories of counting merchandise
Before barcodes and electronic management systems, there were inventory clerks with pens and clipboards.
Music from the episode
Satellite STRFKR
Days To Come Bonobo
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Dirty Work Steely Dan
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer