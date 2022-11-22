A mystery gold rush
Somebody has been scooping up huge amounts of gold. Today, we try to identify the mystery buyer, or buyers, and their motives. Plus, Hurricane Ian exacerbates Florida's affordable housing crisis.
Segments From this episode
Somebody's been on a gold-buying bender. It's not clear who — or why.
The amount of gold changing hands has doubled in each of the past two quarters.
High interest rates mean anxiety for borrowers, but a "great new story" for savers
Laurie Stewart, CEO of Sound Community Bank in Seattle, says she's seen a "real uptick in demand for deposits."
Southwest Florida had an affordable housing shortage. Hurricane Ian made it worse.
Lee County in Southwest Florida, where the storm made landfall, still faces monumental challenges housing people displaced by the storm.
The streaming business is no fairy tale. Just ask Disney.
A priority for returning Disney CEO Bob Iger is to shore up Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — which have been gaining subscribers but losing money.
Are marshmallows candy? It's a sticky question for state sales taxes
Most states don't tax groceries. But the treat used in candied yams and s'mores tests the definition.
Baklava bakery owner trades master's program for growing her business
Rita Magalde, owner of Sheer Ambrosia in Draper, Utah, is starting her busy season and planning to bring on her first full-time employees.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer