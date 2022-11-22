How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A mystery gold rush
Nov 22, 2022

edwardolive/Getty Images
Somebody has been scooping up huge amounts of gold. Today, we try to identify the mystery buyer, or buyers, and their motives. Plus, Hurricane Ian exacerbates Florida's affordable housing crisis.

Segments From this episode

Somebody's been on a gold-buying bender. It's not clear who — or why.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 22, 2022
The amount of gold changing hands has doubled in each of the past two quarters.
Someone — likely a country or countries — bought more than $20 billion worth of gold in the third quarter.
Getty Images
High interest rates mean anxiety for borrowers, but a "great new story" for savers

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Nov 22, 2022
Laurie Stewart, CEO of Sound Community Bank in Seattle, says she's seen a "real uptick in demand for deposits."
The Federal Reserve's rate hikes continue, but mortgage rates are trending downward.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Southwest Florida had an affordable housing shortage. Hurricane Ian made it worse.

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 22, 2022
Lee County in Southwest Florida, where the storm made landfall, still faces monumental challenges housing people displaced by the storm.
About a month after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers, piles of debris lined the streets. "That has all of their drywall, carpeting, all their cabinets, beds and everything," said Gladys Cook at the Florida Housing Coalition. "There’s thousands of people in that situation.”
Mitchell Hartman/Marketplace
The streaming business is no fairy tale. Just ask Disney.

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 22, 2022
A priority for returning Disney CEO Bob Iger is to shore up Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — which have been gaining subscribers but losing money.
Disney+ is set to raise its subscription costs in December, with a lower-tier option that includes ads.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Are marshmallows candy? It's a sticky question for state sales taxes

by Matt Levin
Nov 22, 2022
Most states don't tax groceries. But the treat used in candied yams and s'mores tests the definition.
Marshmallows — the roastable, toastable sweet — are taxed differently depending on a state's definition of candy.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Best Events
Baklava bakery owner trades master's program for growing her business

by Andie Corban
Nov 22, 2022
Rita Magalde, owner of Sheer Ambrosia in Draper, Utah, is starting her busy season and planning to bring on her first full-time employees.
Rita Magalde, center, with her employees Desi Hayda, left, and Hayda's mother, Helene Simpson. This will be their third holiday season working together.
Courtesy Rita Magalde
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

