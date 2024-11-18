A more equal nation?
Has the gap between the wealthiest and poorest Americans shrunk since the pandemic started? It depends how you measure.
Segments From this episode
Why the U.S. dollar is strengthening
The dollar has appreciated almost 3% since the presidential election. In general, it’s because investors can make more money with dollars.
As winter holidays loom, retailers prepare for cautious holiday spending
The earlier, deeper discounts could mean retailers are a bit anxious.
The secrets of Walmart's success? Groceries, low prices and a popular e-commerce platform.
Walmart's Q3 earnings should be good, analysts say. The retail giant has executed effectively in multiple areas.
How economic inequality has and hasn't changed since the pandemic
From 2019 to 2022, total U.S. household wealth grew 25%., but there's lots of evidence that Americans are disenchanted with this economy.
Music from the episode
PIMP Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band
Samui Sunrise Saib
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Chameleon Sunday Arc De Soliel
Panorama Mome
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer