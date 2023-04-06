Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

A month after SVB, are banks lending?
Apr 6, 2023

Banks appear to be pulling back on making loans. Plus, what we can learn from the track record of the secretary of labor nominee.

Segments From this episode

What's driving car prices ever higher?

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 6, 2023
The new entry-level price for a new vehicle is $25,000, auto research site Edmunds says.
Ford is one automaker that has moved its focus from smaller, more affordable sedans to trucks and SUVs.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

A month after liquidity shock, how's banks' lending business looking?

by Justin Ho
Apr 6, 2023
A Dallas Fed survey found signs that banks are pulling back on loans. High rates may also be dampening interest among borrowers.
Deposits have been falling, and banks are "nervous about their own liquidity," says Mayra Rodriguez Valladares of MRV Associates.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Wage increases seem to be slowing after more than a year of strong gains

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 6, 2023
That's good news for in the fight against inflation, as long as consumers don't cut spending so much that the economy tips into recession.
Lower-wage workers, including those in the service industry, have seen some of the strongest wage gains in recent years.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Christmas orders already?

Easter is a key season for toy retailers, and the NPD group predicts Easter spending in this category could reach several billion dollars. Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina, describes what she’s seeing.
Music from the episode

Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Nobody Speak DJ Shado, Run The Jewels
Peel Back Ensemble Entendu
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
That's Inside of Me Eddie Current Suppression Ring
1977 Ana Tijoux

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

