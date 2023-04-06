A month after SVB, are banks lending?
Banks appear to be pulling back on making loans. Plus, what we can learn from the track record of the secretary of labor nominee.
Segments From this episode
What's driving car prices ever higher?
The new entry-level price for a new vehicle is $25,000, auto research site Edmunds says.
A month after liquidity shock, how's banks' lending business looking?
A Dallas Fed survey found signs that banks are pulling back on loans. High rates may also be dampening interest among borrowers.
Wage increases seem to be slowing after more than a year of strong gains
That's good news for in the fight against inflation, as long as consumers don't cut spending so much that the economy tips into recession.
Christmas orders already?
Easter is a key season for toy retailers, and the NPD group predicts Easter spending in this category could reach several billion dollars. Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina, describes what she’s seeing.
