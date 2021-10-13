Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

A look at the child care crisis
Oct 13, 2021

Also on the program: The global chip shortage hits Apple, a British engine-maker prepares to take off and Social Security recipients get a boost — but inflation gets a cut.

Consumers are getting used to higher inflation

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 13, 2021
The consumer price index rose 5.4% year over year, as consumers' inflation expectations hit a series high of 5.3%, the New York Fed said.
Consumers are feeling inflation everywhere from groceries to rent to gas prices. Above, customers shop for fresh fish in San Francisco in 2021.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Social Security recipients will get a 5.9% increase, the largest in decades

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 13, 2021
But inflation will eat into the raise.
The hike in Social Security payments for 2022 will help seniors cover rising costs for food, health care and rent.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
The global computer chip shortage finally hits Apple and its new iPhone 13 models

by Andy Uhler
Oct 13, 2021
The company had managed to steer clear of the shortages that have hit carmakers and other manufacturers.
iPhone may cut production of some iPhone 13 models in response to the semiconductor chip shortage.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Building a Black-owned brewery through the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 13, 2021
Teo Hunter of Crowns & Hops Brewing is creating a brand that can be "a case study to what it means to be accomplishing racial equity."
Teo Hunter, left, and Beny Ashburn, the founders of Crowns & Hops Brewing. Said Hunter: "Our goal was always to give something beautiful, something that was indicative of Black and brown excellence, to the community."
Courtesy Beny Ashburn
Day care providers struggle to compete with rising wages

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 13, 2021
The pandemic has shown that child care in the U.S. isn’t working. Most early childhood caregivers and teachers don’t earn a living wage.
The pandemic has only exacerbated the struggles of the child care industry.
Sean Gallup via Getty Images
Aero engine-maker Rolls-Royce prepares to take off after grounding by COVID

by Stephen Beard
Oct 13, 2021
How a British manufacturer is hoping for a major boost from U.S. bombers, Australian submarines and mini nuclear reactors.
Workers stand next to a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine on a passenger plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport in January. The British company secured a $2.5 billion deal to supply 650 engines for the U.S. Air Force’s B52 bombers.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
I Know You Got Soul Eric B. & Rakim
The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land Onra
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.) Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Mountains Sean C. Johnson
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Volcanic Love The Aces

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

