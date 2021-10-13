A look at the child care crisis
Also on the program: The global chip shortage hits Apple, a British engine-maker prepares to take off and Social Security recipients get a boost — but inflation gets a cut.
Segments From this episode
Consumers are getting used to higher inflation
The consumer price index rose 5.4% year over year, as consumers' inflation expectations hit a series high of 5.3%, the New York Fed said.
Social Security recipients will get a 5.9% increase, the largest in decades
But inflation will eat into the raise.
The global computer chip shortage finally hits Apple and its new iPhone 13 models
The company had managed to steer clear of the shortages that have hit carmakers and other manufacturers.
Building a Black-owned brewery through the pandemic
Teo Hunter of Crowns & Hops Brewing is creating a brand that can be "a case study to what it means to be accomplishing racial equity."
Day care providers struggle to compete with rising wages
The pandemic has shown that child care in the U.S. isn’t working. Most early childhood caregivers and teachers don’t earn a living wage.
Aero engine-maker Rolls-Royce prepares to take off after grounding by COVID
How a British manufacturer is hoping for a major boost from U.S. bombers, Australian submarines and mini nuclear reactors.
