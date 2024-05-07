Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

A little more time for Social Security and Medicare funds
May 7, 2024

A little more time for Social Security and Medicare funds

DNY59 via Getty Images
If Congress doesn't act, funds will fall short by 2035, a report warns. Plus, challenges with homeownership later in life.

Segments From this episode

When the government can no longer pay full Social Security benefits

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 7, 2024
Monday's report on the system's "go-broke" date raises questions about how Social Security is funded.
Projections indicate that Social Security and Medicare benefits will be cut immediately after 2033 by 21%, says Will McBride, vice president of federal tax policy at the Tax Foundation.
Bill Oxford via Getty Images
For retirees, homeownership may not be the asset it used to be

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
May 7, 2024
Paula Span of The New York Times says that these days, aging in place might feel more like being stuck in place .
Many older couples want to downsize, but in a competitive, high-priced market, moving to a smaller home can be a challenging option.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Why the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. has been getting busier

by Justin Ho
May 7, 2024
CFIUS has a say in foreign transactions when national security is a concern, including venture capital and real estate deals.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who chairs the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, speaks at a conference in September.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Marketplace

by
May 7, 2024
If Congress doesn't act, funds will fall short by 2035, a report warns. Plus, challenges with homeownership later in life.
DNY59 via Getty Images
My Economy

Transit worker's come a long way thanks to career change

by Sofia Terenzio
May 7, 2024
Once an actuarial analyst, Liz Young of Denver has achieved work-life balance and financial stability in his new role.
Before joining the Regional Transportation District in Denver, Liz Young worked as an actuarial analyst but wasn't happy in his career.
Courtesy Young
Music from the episode

"Adu" DJ Ray
"Folds" dryhope
"It Starts With Bongos" Kid Spatula
"Pineapple" Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija
"Jeremy's Storm" Tame Impala

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

