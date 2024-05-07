A little more time for Social Security and Medicare funds
If Congress doesn't act, funds will fall short by 2035, a report warns. Plus, challenges with homeownership later in life.
When the government can no longer pay full Social Security benefits
Monday's report on the system's "go-broke" date raises questions about how Social Security is funded.
For retirees, homeownership may not be the asset it used to be
Paula Span of The New York Times says that these days, aging in place might feel more like being stuck in place .
Why the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. has been getting busier
CFIUS has a say in foreign transactions when national security is a concern, including venture capital and real estate deals.
Transit worker's come a long way thanks to career change
Once an actuarial analyst, Liz Young of Denver has achieved work-life balance and financial stability in his new role.
