A labor shortage may stall the clean energy transition
One barrier to “electrifying America”? A nationwide shortage of electricians. Plus, a split in home price trends.
Housing price trends are split down the middle of the country
Prices are cooling in the West, but the market in the East is still hot. We check in with a real estate pro in the center of the divide.
Five child care workers on the joys and frustrations of a struggling industry
Staffing shortages and high turnover have dogged the early education and child care field for years. The pandemic has made them acute issues.
So how are consumers feeling about the economy post-SVB?
It may be hard to tell from some data out Friday, which is for February. But we may still get a read on whether consumer sentiment is changing.
A labor shortage stands in the way of the clean energy transition
The Inflation Reduction Act funds a huge green infrastructure buildout. But projects will need to attract and train more electricians.
Pressure on Dublin's rental market
The cost of renting a home is soaring around the world. In Ireland, the problem has become so serious that many young people are now considering emigrating. The BBC’s Leanna Byrne reports
