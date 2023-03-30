Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

A labor shortage may stall the clean energy transition
Mar 30, 2023

Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
One barrier to “electrifying America”? A nationwide shortage of electricians. Plus, a split in home price trends.

Segments From this episode

Housing price trends are split down the middle of the country

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Mar 30, 2023
Prices are cooling in the West, but the market in the East is still hot. We check in with a real estate pro in the center of the divide.
A home for sale in Houston, which sits on the fault line between regions going in opposite directions.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Five child care workers on the joys and frustrations of a struggling industry

by Carrie Jung
Mar 30, 2023
Staffing shortages and high turnover have dogged the early education and child care field for years. The pandemic has made them acute issues.
From left to right: Bernadette Davidson, Kiya Savannah, Vanessa Pashkoff, Kimberly Artez and Anna Rogers.
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
Banks in Turmoil

So how are consumers feeling about the economy post-SVB?

by Matt Levin
Mar 30, 2023
It may be hard to tell from some data out Friday, which is for February. But we may still get a read on whether consumer sentiment is changing.
February consumer spending numbers will show whether January's spending numbers were an anamoly.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A labor shortage stands in the way of the clean energy transition

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 30, 2023
The Inflation Reduction Act funds a huge green infrastructure buildout. But projects will need to attract and train more electricians.
Mia Clay, along with other high school students, are part of an electrician training program at Independent Electrical Contractors Chesapeake.
Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
Pressure on Dublin's rental market

The cost of renting a home is soaring around the world. In Ireland, the problem has become so serious that many young people are now considering emigrating. The BBC’s Leanna Byrne reports
Music from the episode

All Day Knowmadic
Closer Patrick Holland
So Far To Go J Dilla
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
Love of My Life Erykah Badu, Common
Timeless J Dilla
Cranes in the Sky Solange

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

