A housing reality check
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Home prices keep going up, and Home Depot's earnings report reflects hesitation to make big purchases. Plus, consumer sentiment falls.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Consumer confidence drops amid inflation expectations
Inflation expectations vary by political affiliation, especially with tariffs in the mix. But fears of inflation can be self-fulfilling.
Home prices continued to rise in December
Prices are now rising fastest in the Northeast, and slowing in some Sunbelt markets that saw big spikes early in the pandemic.
Home Depot sales beat expectations. What does that tell us about the housing market?
It's the first time the home improvement retailer posted gains in two years. This is partly because homeowners are renovating instead of shopping for a new home.
Why some authors want out of the book blurb business
A book critic explains how book blurbing works and why it’s become a source of debate in the publishing industry.
Tariffs on Canadian energy could hit power bills in the Northeast U.S.
Utilities and policymakers have worked for years to bring more Canadian power to New England and New York's energy grid.
Amidst USDA grant freeze, Georgia mushroom farmer faces funding uncertainty
If federal funding is off the table, Howard Berk, president of Ellijay Mushrooms, says he'll have to consider putting up more equity or taking on debt.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer