A grocery bill gut punch
Food just keeps getting more expensive because it just keeps getting more expensive to make food. Plus, why wages are stagnant in the U.S. and how headlights are improving.
For producers, inflation is easing just a bit, Labor Department reports
Producer prices reflect costs throughout the production process. Prices for raw materials are starting to ease.
Food is more expensive because it's getting more expensive to make food
Farmers are paying more for equipment and supplies. Drought in the Great Plains has hurt corn and wheat. The Ukraine war also plays a role.
Many Chinese homebuyers are paying mortgages on homes they may never live in
With real estate firms in financial distress, thousands of people are left with unfinished condos. Some are trying to fight back.
Adaptive headlights will soon make night driving brighter without blinding others
The technology, new to the U.S., can potentially make driving at night safer, says David Aylor of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Household income stayed flat in 2021, census data shows
Wage increases have been eaten by high inflation.
The traditional business card is getting a tech makeover
Manually inputting contact info is becoming a thing of the past. Instead, networkers are adopting QR codes and chips.
Remembering Jim Russell
Jim Russell, who created "Marketplace" in 1989, died on Sep. 13 at the age of 76. Today, we'll take a few moments to remember the man who made this program possible.
