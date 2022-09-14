Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A grocery bill gut punch
Sep 14, 2022

A grocery bill gut punch

Food just keeps getting more expensive because it just keeps getting more expensive to make food. Plus, why wages are stagnant in the U.S. and how headlights are improving.

Segments From this episode

For producers, inflation is easing just a bit, Labor Department reports

by Justin Ho
Sep 14, 2022
Producer prices reflect costs throughout the production process. Prices for raw materials are starting to ease.
Price increases have begun to slow in earlier parts of the production process.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Food is more expensive because it's getting more expensive to make food

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 14, 2022
Farmers are paying more for equipment and supplies. Drought in the Great Plains has hurt corn and wheat. The Ukraine war also plays a role.
Extreme drought has hurt corn production in the U.S. this year.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Many Chinese homebuyers are paying mortgages on homes they may never live in

by Jennifer Pak
Sep 14, 2022
With real estate firms in financial distress, thousands of people are left with unfinished condos. Some are trying to fight back.
Last year, musician Chen Peng took Marketplace to the development in Zhengzhou where he bought a two-bedroom condo. The development remains unfinished today.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Adaptive headlights will soon make night driving brighter without blinding others

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Sep 14, 2022
The technology, new to the U.S., can potentially make driving at night safer, says David Aylor of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Adaptive beam headlights use a forward-looking camera to detect other vehicles and "create a shadow in the area of that car," says David Aylor of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Feng Li/Getty Images
Household income stayed flat in 2021, census data shows

by Samantha Fields
Sep 14, 2022
Wage increases have been eaten by high inflation.
Despite talk about pay increases and a hot labor market, wages have remained stagnant for years when you account for inflation.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The traditional business card is getting a tech makeover

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Sep 14, 2022
Manually inputting contact info is becoming a thing of the past. Instead, networkers are adopting QR codes and chips.
Traditional business cards are falling by the wayside as networkers adopt digital options.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Remembering Jim Russell

Jim Russell, who created "Marketplace" in 1989, died on Sep. 13 at the age of 76. Today, we'll take a few moments to remember the man who made this program possible.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

