Jul 27, 2020
A gold rush means nothing good for this economy
We'll also look at China's live-streaming marketplace and reopened box office. Plus: How do you enforce a mask mandate?
Segments From this episode
Gold hits record amid investor skepticism of economy, stocks, bonds
When there’s no other good answer, people buy gold.
Expanded unemployment benefits help small businesses, too
They have been a lifeline for laid-off workers. They also boost demand and enable businesses to focus on staying afloat.
Retailers are requiring customers to wear masks. Who should enforce it?
Some confrontations with customers have turned ugly.
In China, livestream sales flourish in time of COVID-19
Struggling retailers hope livestreaming will provide a lifeline. Aspiring influencers don't always strike it rich.
Navigating the pandemic when “every decision is an individual decision”
With mixed messaging coming from the government, community college dean Derrick Lindstrom says acting appropriately comes down personal choices.
Music from the episode
Sundress Butcher Brown
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Light Cycle Yppah
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Luv(sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Nujabes, Shing02
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer