A gold rush means nothing good for this economy
Jul 27, 2020

A gold rush means nothing good for this economy

We'll also look at China's live-streaming marketplace and reopened box office. Plus: How do you enforce a mask mandate?

Segments From this episode

Gold hits record amid investor skepticism of economy, stocks, bonds

by Scott Tong
Jul 27, 2020
When there’s no other good answer, people buy gold.
A woman sells gold jewelry to a shop in Bangkok. The price of the precious metal has climbed.
Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Expanded unemployment benefits help small businesses, too

by Justin Ho
Jul 27, 2020
They have been a lifeline for laid-off workers. They also boost demand and enable businesses to focus on staying afloat.
A hostess at a Miami restaurant waits for customers behind a partition. The expanded unemployment benefits helped small businesses make decisions early in the pandemic.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Retailers are requiring customers to wear masks. Who should enforce it?

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 27, 2020
Some confrontations with customers have turned ugly.
A restaurant employee posts a sign informing guests that face masks are required. In some instances, the rule can spark a confrontation.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Image
COVID-19

In China, livestream sales flourish in time of COVID-19

by Jennifer Pak
Jul 27, 2020
Struggling retailers hope livestreaming will provide a lifeline. Aspiring influencers don't always strike it rich.
Former livestreaming influencer Sam Tian says making it in the industry is largely a matter of luck.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
United States of Work

Navigating the pandemic when “every decision is an individual decision”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 27, 2020
With mixed messaging coming from the government, community college dean Derrick Lindstrom says acting appropriately comes down personal choices.
Community college Dean Derrick Lindstrom with his wife, Christina, kids Ella and Charles, and dog Lucie.
Courtesy Derrick Lindstrom
Music from the episode

Sundress Butcher Brown
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Light Cycle Yppah
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Luv(sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Nujabes, Shing02
No Helmet Up Indianola RJD2

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
