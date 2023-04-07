Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
New episodes of "The Uncertain Hour" are out now! Listen now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A food fight in the school cafeteria
Apr 7, 2023

A food fight in the school cafeteria

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
The Department of Agriculture is mulling new nutritional standards for school meals. Can kids, and schools, stomach the changes? Plus, unpacking employment numbers in the Weekly Wrap.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Who doesn't want more jobs? Dare we say "soft landing"? Those questions and more are tackled by Marketplace host Kimberly Adams in conversation with Bloomberg's Kate Davidson and The Washington Post's Catherine Rampell.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Is the 'blunt tool' of monetary policy actually just a dull tool?

by Matt Levin
Apr 7, 2023
Fed rate hikes are kinda starting to slow down the labor market, but unemployment is still very low, and the economy isn't reacting as experts expected.
The unemployment rate is historically low at 3.5%. Increase in travel, boomer retirements and long COVID have kept labor demand high and supply scarce.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Everyone's got an opinion on proposed USDA nutrition standards for schools — especially the students

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 7, 2023
The USDA says kids' health is at stake with the proposed nutrition standards. But some manufacturers say making food with less salt and sugar will cost more, while nutrition directors are worried students won’t eat the meals.
The USDA is currently accepting comments on proposed changes to the nutritional standards of school meals.
Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

As women's sports grow in popularity, so does the bar that only airs women's matches

by Sarah Leeson
Apr 7, 2023
"Spaces like this are really important for not just sports and not just representation, but for the people who come to be a part of that community," said Jenny Nguyen, owner of the Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon.
Celebrating the bar's first anniversary, Nguyen reflects on the The Sports Bra's place in the community.
Courtesy Dorothy Wang
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:21 PM PDT
27:36
7:21 AM PDT
8:28
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
2:35 AM PDT
10:18
Apr 6, 2023
14:33
Apr 5, 2023
36:10
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
Is the 'blunt tool' of monetary policy actually just a dull tool?
Is the 'blunt tool' of monetary policy actually just a dull tool?
Consumers have a host of new 'green' tax incentives to consider
Consumers have a host of new 'green' tax incentives to consider
Everyone's got an opinion on proposed USDA nutrition standards for schools — especially the students
Everyone's got an opinion on proposed USDA nutrition standards for schools — especially the students
Despite a recent rough stretch for crypto, Wyoming still wants its business
Despite a recent rough stretch for crypto, Wyoming still wants its business