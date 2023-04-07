A food fight in the school cafeteria
The Department of Agriculture is mulling new nutritional standards for school meals. Can kids, and schools, stomach the changes? Plus, unpacking employment numbers in the Weekly Wrap.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Who doesn't want more jobs? Dare we say "soft landing"? Those questions and more are tackled by Marketplace host Kimberly Adams in conversation with Bloomberg's Kate Davidson and The Washington Post's Catherine Rampell.
Is the 'blunt tool' of monetary policy actually just a dull tool?
Fed rate hikes are kinda starting to slow down the labor market, but unemployment is still very low, and the economy isn't reacting as experts expected.
Everyone's got an opinion on proposed USDA nutrition standards for schools — especially the students
The USDA says kids' health is at stake with the proposed nutrition standards. But some manufacturers say making food with less salt and sugar will cost more, while nutrition directors are worried students won’t eat the meals.
As women's sports grow in popularity, so does the bar that only airs women's matches
"Spaces like this are really important for not just sports and not just representation, but for the people who come to be a part of that community," said Jenny Nguyen, owner of the Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer