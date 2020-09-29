Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

A few weeks in, how are colleges doing?
Sep 29, 2020

A few weeks in, how are colleges doing?

Plus: consumer spending, the flower business and Amtrak.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Retail decline continues with bankruptcies and closures sped up by pandemic

by Justin Ho
Sep 29, 2020
Many retailers rely on robust holiday sales to boost the year's bottom line. Thanks to COVID-19, good luck with that.
A pedestrian walks past a permanently closed Jos. A. Bank clothing store in August in San Francisco. Tailored Brands, the parent company of Jos. A. Bank and Men's Wearhouse, is one of 29 big retailers to file for bankruptcy this year.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Amtrak needs another bailout to stay afloat

by Andy Uhler
Sep 29, 2020
Amtrak is planning to scale back many of its long-distance routes.
A passenger walks next to a departing Amtrak train at Union Station in Washington, D.C.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
COVID-19

Why this CEO is having her employees tested for COVID-19 every other week

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 29, 2020
"I saw how hard it was, and I don't want anybody to go through that," said Farmgirl Flowers CEO Christina Stembel.
A worker insde Farmgirl Flowers' distribution and fulfillment center in Watsonville, California.
Courtesy of Farmgirl Flowers
United States of Work

On this installment of our ongoing series "United States of Work,” we hear from Rocio Montano, a construction worker in Los Angeles, about how the pandemic changed her plans to move and the day-to-day of her new project at work.
COVID-19

How some colleges are trying to hold off another pandemic shutdown this fall

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 29, 2020
Testing, tracing, quarantine, masks, social distancing and student compliance are prerequisites for controlling COVID-19 on campus.
Students walk on campus at the University of South Carolina on Sept. 3. About 80% of private colleges' revenue comes from tuition and student fees — including dorms, dining and parking.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
COVID-19

Dozens of Ph.D. programs are suspending admissions

by Erika Beras
Sep 29, 2020
Graduate schools are saving resources for existing students. But the temporary action could have long-lasting effects.
A student in a face mask studies outside the closed Wilson Library on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Aug. 18.
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
Consumer confidence is on the rise

Consumer confidence reached its highest level in September since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Conference Board’s monthly index. We hear from three consumers about what they're noticing about inflation. This time, they share some purchases that have brought them some joy in these tough times.
Music from the episode

Agrimony MF DOOM
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Butterflies Anchorsong
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
