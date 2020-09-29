Sep 29, 2020
A few weeks in, how are colleges doing?
Plus: consumer spending, the flower business and Amtrak.
Retail decline continues with bankruptcies and closures sped up by pandemic
Many retailers rely on robust holiday sales to boost the year's bottom line. Thanks to COVID-19, good luck with that.
Amtrak needs another bailout to stay afloat
Amtrak is planning to scale back many of its long-distance routes.
Why this CEO is having her employees tested for COVID-19 every other week
"I saw how hard it was, and I don't want anybody to go through that," said Farmgirl Flowers CEO Christina Stembel.
United States of Work
On this installment of our ongoing series "United States of Work,” we hear from Rocio Montano, a construction worker in Los Angeles, about how the pandemic changed her plans to move and the day-to-day of her new project at work.
How some colleges are trying to hold off another pandemic shutdown this fall
Testing, tracing, quarantine, masks, social distancing and student compliance are prerequisites for controlling COVID-19 on campus.
Dozens of Ph.D. programs are suspending admissions
Graduate schools are saving resources for existing students. But the temporary action could have long-lasting effects.
Consumer confidence is on the rise
Consumer confidence reached its highest level in September since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Conference Board’s monthly index. We hear from three consumers about what they're noticing about inflation. This time, they share some purchases that have brought them some joy in these tough times.
