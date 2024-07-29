Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

A fast food “canary in the coal mine”
Jul 29, 2024

A fast food "canary in the coal mine"

Mario Tama/Getty Images
McDonald's sales slipped last quarter, which could indicate tighter budgets among lower-income Americans. Plus, the unintended effects of economic sanctions as a policy tool.

Segments From this episode

One week, three central bank meetings

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jul 29, 2024
In meetings this week, central bankers will consider cutting interest rates in the U.S. and U.K., while rate hikes could be on the table in Japan.
While goods price inflation has fallen in the U.K., services prices remain very sticky.
Yui Mok/POOL/AFP
Sanctions are a flawed foreign policy tool. Is there one that's not?

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Jul 29, 2024
The U.S. increasingly uses economic curbs against bad actors, reports The Washington Post's Jeff Stein. But some consequences are unintended.
President Biden met with leaders of industrialized economies at the G7 Summit in June. Among the topics was responding to Russia's assault on Ukraine.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
McDonald's sales slipped. That may mean lower-income consumers feel pinched.

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 29, 2024
Reporting quarterly results, the fast-food company said customers "continue to be more intentional with the dollars they spend."
McDonald's weak results are prompting varied interpretations. Maybe consumers are tightening their budgets, or maybe they're moving higher up the food chain.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Why birth order could make a difference in your career prospects

by Daniel Ackerman
Jul 29, 2024
Older siblings have an economic leg up on their younger counterparts, according to a growing body of economic research.
Some older siblings have better economic outlooks than their younger counterparts, research shows.
The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

