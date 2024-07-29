A fast food “canary in the coal mine”
McDonald's sales slipped last quarter, which could indicate tighter budgets among lower-income Americans. Plus, the unintended effects of economic sanctions as a policy tool.
Segments From this episode
One week, three central bank meetings
In meetings this week, central bankers will consider cutting interest rates in the U.S. and U.K., while rate hikes could be on the table in Japan.
Sanctions are a flawed foreign policy tool. Is there one that's not?
The U.S. increasingly uses economic curbs against bad actors, reports The Washington Post's Jeff Stein. But some consequences are unintended.
McDonald's sales slipped. That may mean lower-income consumers feel pinched.
Reporting quarterly results, the fast-food company said customers "continue to be more intentional with the dollars they spend."
Why birth order could make a difference in your career prospects
Older siblings have an economic leg up on their younger counterparts, according to a growing body of economic research.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer