A COVID treatment for vulnerable Americans isn’t getting to them
May 24, 2022

Lack of outreach and unequal distribution has left millions without protection. Plus, how massive container ships have exacerbated supply chain woes.

Segments From this episode

Reading the Federal Reserve minutes can feel like hours, but Fed watchers still pore over them

by Matt Levin
May 24, 2022
For those who understand Fed lingo, the minutes can hint at divisions or disagreements, and where Fed policy may be headed.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on May 4. We'll get the minutes for that meeting Wednesday afternoon. Get your coffee ready.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Energy stocks are now the belle of the Wall Street ball

by Andy Uhler
May 24, 2022
Energy investors have profited as prices climbed. But companies hesitate to boost production, even though costs weigh on consumers.
The sun rises behind an oil storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma. High energy prices raise costs across the economy.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Temporarily Unavailable

Why “big boats” might be partially responsible for inflation

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 24, 2022
Supply chain journalist Rachel Premack says megaships deserve some of the blame for shipping logjams and increased costs.
“I hate big boats, and so should you,” wrote FreightWaves editorial director Rachel Premack. The Ever Given container ship, above, sails along Egypt's Suez Canal.
Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Evusheld offers vulnerable Americans protection from COVID. But getting it has been complicated.

by Lily Jamali
May 24, 2022
Scarcity and a lack of outreach has left millions of immunocompromised Americans without access to the treatment.
The Biden administration ordered 1.7 million doses of Evusheld, but around three-quarters of those may have gone unused, according to some estimates.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images
The birth rate in the U.S. increased last year for the first time since 2014

by Samantha Fields
May 24, 2022
Overall, births are still trending downward.
Birth rates tend to fall during recessionary times.
damircudic/Getty Images
My Economy

Re-branding ... and re-discovering a love of gelato 

by Anais Amin
May 24, 2022
“Sometimes my husband jokes that I’m running a gelato non-profit, and it certainly does feel that way,” said Uli Nasibova, owner of Uli’s Gelato.
Jean Marie Biele
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

