A COVID treatment for vulnerable Americans isn’t getting to them
Lack of outreach and unequal distribution has left millions without protection. Plus, how massive container ships have exacerbated supply chain woes.
Segments From this episode
Reading the Federal Reserve minutes can feel like hours, but Fed watchers still pore over them
For those who understand Fed lingo, the minutes can hint at divisions or disagreements, and where Fed policy may be headed.
Energy stocks are now the belle of the Wall Street ball
Energy investors have profited as prices climbed. But companies hesitate to boost production, even though costs weigh on consumers.
Why “big boats” might be partially responsible for inflation
Supply chain journalist Rachel Premack says megaships deserve some of the blame for shipping logjams and increased costs.
Evusheld offers vulnerable Americans protection from COVID. But getting it has been complicated.
Scarcity and a lack of outreach has left millions of immunocompromised Americans without access to the treatment.
The birth rate in the U.S. increased last year for the first time since 2014
Overall, births are still trending downward.
Re-branding ... and re-discovering a love of gelato
“Sometimes my husband jokes that I’m running a gelato non-profit, and it certainly does feel that way,” said Uli Nasibova, owner of Uli’s Gelato.
