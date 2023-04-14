The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

A choose-your-own-economy adventure
Apr 14, 2023

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Is this economy headed toward a soft landing ... or off a cliff? Depends on what data you look at. Plus, are utility companies ready for the next attack on the grid?

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal chats with Heather Long of The Washington Post and Ana Swanson of The New York Times about the slow burn of the banking crisis and the likelihood of getting to a "just right" economy.
Dour consumers have cut their spending. Could that help trigger a recession?

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 14, 2023
Consumer sentiment's been up and down lately.
There definitely has been a decline in spending on goods like furniture and electronics, says Bill Adams of Comerica Bank.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

Banks are borrowing less from the Federal Reserve

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 14, 2023
That's good news, but banks are still borrowing a lot more from the Fed than they typically do.
New central bank data shows that banks borrowed about $9 billion less from the Fed in the week ending April 12, according to Krishna Guha, vice chair of Evercore ISI.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
As summer approaches, labor shortages make seasonal hiring tough

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 14, 2023
A tight labor market, plus caps on worker visas, may mean consumers will notice fewer lifeguards at pools and slower service at restaurants.
Public pools, restaurants and resorts are expected to struggle with hiring this summer again.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A zoomed-in look at retail sales

Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie in Leland, Michigan, talks about prepping for the summer season at her store.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

As summer approaches, labor shortages make seasonal hiring tough
Can "milk core" get Gen Z to drink its liquid dairy?
The history of "too big to fail"
Introducing "Financially Inclined From Marketplace"
