A choose-your-own-economy adventure
Is this economy headed toward a soft landing ... or off a cliff? Depends on what data you look at. Plus, are utility companies ready for the next attack on the grid?
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal chats with Heather Long of The Washington Post and Ana Swanson of The New York Times about the slow burn of the banking crisis and the likelihood of getting to a "just right" economy.
Dour consumers have cut their spending. Could that help trigger a recession?
Consumer sentiment's been up and down lately.
Banks are borrowing less from the Federal Reserve
That's good news, but banks are still borrowing a lot more from the Fed than they typically do.
As summer approaches, labor shortages make seasonal hiring tough
A tight labor market, plus caps on worker visas, may mean consumers will notice fewer lifeguards at pools and slower service at restaurants.
A zoomed-in look at retail sales
Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie in Leland, Michigan, talks about prepping for the summer season at her store.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer