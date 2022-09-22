Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A cautious approach to holiday hiring
Sep 22, 2022

A cautious approach to holiday hiring

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's hiring time for seasonal workers, but there may be fewer of them this year. Plus, turning the idea of a personal brand on its head.

Segments From this episode

Companies plan to hire fewer seasonal workers this year

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 22, 2022
Retailers are worried that inflation and fear of a potential recession will impact holiday spending.
Walmart said it plans to hire 40,000 seasonal workers for the holidays this year. It brought on 150,000 in 2021.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As economies worldwide struggle with inflation, Japan faces another problem: a weak yen

by Justin Ho
Sep 22, 2022
As many central banks raise interest rates, the Bank of Japan is keeping them low to prop up the economy. That leads to a depreciated currency.
The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. The BoJ has kept interest rates low to prop up the economy, but the side effects include a depreciating currency.
Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades

by Samantha Fields
Sep 22, 2022
Biden authorized the release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost supply and ease gas prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
An oil refinery in Wilmington, California. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve now holds around 427 million barrels, down from nearly 600 million at the beginning of the year.
Allison Dinner/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Schools call on FCC for cybersecurity funding

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 22, 2022
School districts big and small are increasingly popular targets for ransomware attacks.
Students arrive at a Los Angeles elementary school in August 2021. The district is grappling with the fallout from a ransomware attack early this month.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A professor’s "antithesis" to self-aggrandizing personal websites

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 22, 2022
“It's meant to illustrate the vanity of human pretensions,” says Karl Aquino of the University of British Columbia.
A screenshot from the homepage of Karl Aquino’s “official, unofficial” website. Aquino teaches organizations and society at the University of British Columbia.
Screenshot courtesy Aquino
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Fall is prime time for apple picking

by Anais Amin
Sep 22, 2022
“We'd like to think that we're responsible for high demand but it's really the weather," says Al Rose of Red Apple Farm.
Nancy and Al Rose of Red Apple Farms in Massachusetts. "COVID made us stronger," Al Rose says.
Courtesy Rose
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:46 PM PDT
25:35
7:38 AM PDT
7:32
1:45 PM PDT
1:50
2:33 AM PDT
3:36
Sep 21, 2022
18:24
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Schools call on FCC for cybersecurity funding
Schools call on FCC for cybersecurity funding
U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades
U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades
Gerrymandering is about economics too
"Slay the Dragon"
Gerrymandering is about economics too
As economies worldwide struggle with inflation, Japan faces another problem: a weak yen
As economies worldwide struggle with inflation, Japan faces another problem: a weak yen