A cautious approach to holiday hiring
It's hiring time for seasonal workers, but there may be fewer of them this year. Plus, turning the idea of a personal brand on its head.
Segments From this episode
Companies plan to hire fewer seasonal workers this year
Retailers are worried that inflation and fear of a potential recession will impact holiday spending.
As economies worldwide struggle with inflation, Japan faces another problem: a weak yen
As many central banks raise interest rates, the Bank of Japan is keeping them low to prop up the economy. That leads to a depreciated currency.
U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades
Biden authorized the release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost supply and ease gas prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Schools call on FCC for cybersecurity funding
School districts big and small are increasingly popular targets for ransomware attacks.
A professor’s "antithesis" to self-aggrandizing personal websites
“It's meant to illustrate the vanity of human pretensions,” says Karl Aquino of the University of British Columbia.
Fall is prime time for apple picking
“We'd like to think that we're responsible for high demand but it's really the weather," says Al Rose of Red Apple Farm.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer