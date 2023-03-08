Million BazillionTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

“A baby step in the right direction”
Mar 8, 2023

Mario Tama/Getty Images
That's how one economist described today's job openings report. We'll explore what it means for the Federal Reserve's attempt to cool inflation. Plus, a private lender takes issue with the student loan payment pause.

Segments From this episode

The job market cooled in January — that's what the Fed's been hoping for

by Samantha Fields
Mar 8, 2023
There are fewer job openings and fewer people are quitting jobs — signs that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are working as intended.
Job openings fell about 49% in construction, according to the recent JOLTS report. There were also fewer openings in accommodation and food services, and in finance and insurance.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
How much should we trust "seasonally adjusted" numbers these days?

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 8, 2023
January was an outlier for jobs, spending and inflation — but can we rely on seasonally adjusted data when the past three Januarys have been so weird?
Did a warm January encourage a surge in consumer spending and inflation? "It’s very hard to explain that all with weather," says Johns Hopkins economist Jonathan Wright.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Can you build a sustainable federal budget?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 8, 2023
"The Fiscal Ship” game demonstrates public policy trade-offs that go into government budgeting.
The home page for "The Fiscal Ship," a game meant to help players better understand federal budget tradeoffs.
Screen capture taken March 7, 2023
SoFi is suing the Biden administration over student loan payment pause

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 8, 2023
The fintech firm, which offers student loan refinancing, says the repayment freeze damages its bottom line. Here's what that could mean for borrowers.
Private lender SoFi argues that it can't compete with essentially no-interest federal student loans since the pause began.
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Can empty office space help solve the housing shortage?

by Amy Scott
Mar 8, 2023
Converting offices into apartments comes with challenges.
An architectural rendering shows the vision for 210 N. Charles Street in Baltimore, known as the Fidelity Building, an old office tower being converted to apartments.
Courtesy Trademark Investments
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

