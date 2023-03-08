“A baby step in the right direction”
That's how one economist described today's job openings report. We'll explore what it means for the Federal Reserve's attempt to cool inflation. Plus, a private lender takes issue with the student loan payment pause.
Segments From this episode
The job market cooled in January — that's what the Fed's been hoping for
There are fewer job openings and fewer people are quitting jobs — signs that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are working as intended.
How much should we trust "seasonally adjusted" numbers these days?
January was an outlier for jobs, spending and inflation — but can we rely on seasonally adjusted data when the past three Januarys have been so weird?
Can you build a sustainable federal budget?
"The Fiscal Ship” game demonstrates public policy trade-offs that go into government budgeting.
SoFi is suing the Biden administration over student loan payment pause
The fintech firm, which offers student loan refinancing, says the repayment freeze damages its bottom line. Here's what that could mean for borrowers.
Can empty office space help solve the housing shortage?
Converting offices into apartments comes with challenges.
