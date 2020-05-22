May 22, 2020
8 weeks after the CARES Act… how are we doing?
Plus: China abandons GDP targets, Americans settle into working from home for the long haul and we chat with the president of the New York Stock Exchange.
Stories From this episode
People are adjusting to working from home for the long haul
We check in with three people adapting to their new work environments. Zen attitudes about pantsless kids in video chats helps.
What we've learned so far about where the economy is headed
It’s been eight weeks since the CARES Act became law. Will the economic crisis it was meant to combat get as bad as the Great Depression?
China scraps GDP target in rough economic times, but some reformers cheer
Reformers hope the lack of an economic growth target means policymakers can move beyond short-term thinking toward longer-term priorities.
NYSE president: The stock market is 'not necessarily reflective' of the economy
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with NYSE President Stacey Cunningham ahead of traders returning to the floor.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
