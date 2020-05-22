COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

8 weeks after the CARES Act… how are we doing?
May 22, 2020

8 weeks after the CARES Act… how are we doing?

Plus: China abandons GDP targets, Americans settle into working from home for the long haul and we chat with the president of the New York Stock Exchange.

COVID-19

People are adjusting to working from home for the long haul

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 22, 2020
We check in with three people adapting to their new work environments. Zen attitudes about pantsless kids in video chats helps.
After two months of working remotely, people are adjusting to the idea of working from home long term.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What we've learned so far about where the economy is headed

by Maria Hollenhorst and Kai Ryssdal
May 22, 2020
It’s been eight weeks since the CARES Act became law. Will the economic crisis it was meant to combat get as bad as the Great Depression?
There's still a lot that we don't know about how economic recovery will play out.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
China scraps GDP target in rough economic times, but some reformers cheer

by Scott Tong
May 22, 2020
Reformers hope the lack of an economic growth target means policymakers can move beyond short-term thinking toward longer-term priorities.
Workers at a shipyard in China's Jiangsu province. For the first time, China has not set a GDP growth target.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

NYSE president: The stock market is 'not necessarily reflective' of the economy

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
May 22, 2020
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with NYSE President Stacey Cunningham ahead of traders returning to the floor.
New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham speaking in 2018.
Jewel Samad/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

