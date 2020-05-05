COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

41% percent of Americans can’t handle an unexpected $250 bill
May 5, 2020

41% percent of Americans can't handle an unexpected $250 bill

Plus, how the health care system is changing, what it's like to be making COVID-19 tests right now and how hazard pay works.

COVID-19

Many lack a financial backstop amid pandemic

by Kimberly Adams
May 5, 2020
In the Marketplace-Edison Research poll released today, 41% of respondents could not pay an unexpected $250 expense.
People pass by the stock exchange in New York. Marketplace-Edison poll data shows that many Americans can't handle an unexpected $250 expense.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

In their own words: corporate first responders on frontline of production war

by Scott Tong
May 5, 2020
We hear from people at a coronavirus test-making facility in Maryland.
A COVID-19 testing lab in New York.
Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Underestimated and underrepresented in an industry that wasn't built for you

by Arlan Hamilton
May 5, 2020
Arlan Hamilton's new book gives readers a look at her journey from food stamps to being on th ecover of "Fast Company."
Arlan Hamilton's book is about representation.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT
COVID-19

For retailers, reopening means rethinking everything about a store

by Marielle Segarra
May 5, 2020
Precautions will likely start at the door as customers return to nonessential retailers. Shopping will be a different experience.
A reopened mall in Franklin, Tennessee, on May 2. Going shopping is likely to look quite different for awhile.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
COVID-19

With COVID-19, some states reopen the ACA marketplace for uninsured

by Verónica Zaragovia
May 5, 2020
The health plans, available to gig workers and the self-employed, are seeing an "influx of enrollment," one expert says.
About a dozen states and Washington, D.C., opened special enrollment periods for people to sign up for Obamacare.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
