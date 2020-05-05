May 5, 2020
41% percent of Americans can’t handle an unexpected $250 bill
Plus, how the health care system is changing, what it's like to be making COVID-19 tests right now and how hazard pay works.
Stories From this episode
Many lack a financial backstop amid pandemic
In the Marketplace-Edison Research poll released today, 41% of respondents could not pay an unexpected $250 expense.
In their own words: corporate first responders on frontline of production war
We hear from people at a coronavirus test-making facility in Maryland.
Underestimated and underrepresented in an industry that wasn't built for you
Arlan Hamilton's new book gives readers a look at her journey from food stamps to being on th ecover of "Fast Company."
For retailers, reopening means rethinking everything about a store
Precautions will likely start at the door as customers return to nonessential retailers. Shopping will be a different experience.
With COVID-19, some states reopen the ACA marketplace for uninsured
The health plans, available to gig workers and the self-employed, are seeing an "influx of enrollment," one expert says.
