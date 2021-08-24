Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Inequality is on the Fed’s agenda at Jackson Hole
Aug 24, 2021

Plus: An eco-friendly energy program in Texas, Walmart's bet on "last-mile" deliveries and one woman's attempt to break into the voice-over industry.

Segments From this episode

Debate over Fed's role in shaping unequal economy expected at Jackson Hole

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 24, 2021
Wrapped up in this year's theme — "Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy" — is years of debate and controversy over who the economy serves.
People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange in August 2016. At the Fed's Jackson Hole summit, economists expect discussions about the Fed's role in minimizing inequality.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
How the "economic fundamentals" of opium undermined U.S. strategy in Afghanistan

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 24, 2021
The U.S. spent billions trying to suppress Afghanistan’s illicit opium and heroin trade. It didn’t work.
A U.S. Marine sergeant patrols in an Afghan poppy field in 2011. With many farmers dependent on the opium trade, Jeffrey Clemens says, "the effort to win hearts and minds" was set back by the U.S. eradication program.
Bay Ismoyo/AFP via Getty Images
Walmart will make local "white label" deliveries for other retailers

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 24, 2021
The retail giant already has a well developed "last-mile" delivery network in parts of the country.
Walmart announced Tuesday that it will be expanding its delivery service to handle shipments from other businesses in a "white label" shipping service called GoLocal.
George Frey via Getty Images
The world's largest container-shipping company wants to go green

by Andy Uhler
Aug 24, 2021
Danish company Maersk said it has ordered eight vessels that run on green methanol, a carbon-neutral fuel.
In a step toward creating a carbon-neutral shipping fleet, Maersk will purchase eight vessels that run on green methanol.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Renewable energy startup aims to help Texans lower electric bills

by Katie Watkins
Aug 24, 2021
Households with less disposable income often pay higher rates. Energy Well Texas is addressing that as well as emergency preparedness.
Antonio Martinez shows how the solar-powered backup battery works. Energy Well Texas wants to help residents save money on electric power and stay safe during emergencies.
Lucio Vasquez/Houston Public Media
My Economy

After losing her job, this woman turned to at-home voiceover work

by Sean McHenry
Aug 24, 2021
Carol Wrobleski got a coach and turned her closet into a studio. Then a different full-time opportunity came along.
An interior of Carol Wrobleski's home studio. "I had a lot of people come in, drill nails in my walls and set up all kinds of foam," Wroblesk said. "The hard part is getting a studio space that has the sound quality that you need."
Photo courtesy of Carol Wrobleski
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

