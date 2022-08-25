My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

2 measures provide 2 very different views of the economy
Aug 25, 2022

2 measures provide 2 very different views of the economy

While gross domestic product shrank in the second quarter, gross domestic income increased. That's creating a puzzling picture of where the economy stands.

Gross domestic income (GDI), explained

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 25, 2022
GDI should be close to GDP, theoretically. It's not.
Measure all spending in an economy and all income in an economy, and they should be roughly the same. New figures show that's not the case right now.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
What was the main driver of inflation from 2019-21?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 25, 2022
A New York Fed economist says 60% of inflation was driven by demand for goods, and 40% was from supply-side issues that magnified that higher demand.
Without the supply chain bottlenecks we've experienced, we might have seen 6% inflation at the end of last year, instead of 9%, a New York Fed economist posits.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
As streaming subscriptions fall, media giants turn to theme parks, live events for lost revenue

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Aug 25, 2022
Pent up demand for in-person experiences may make up for slipping subscriber numbers.
The interest in live events and theme park tickets has skyrocketed as the industry receives pent up demand from the pandemic.
(Photo Walt Disney World Resorts via Getty Images)
Inflation means teachers who buy their own supplies have to spend more or ask for help

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 25, 2022
Prices for school supplies like notebooks, glue, and labels have increased 11% from a year ago.
Lakeshore Learning, a teaching supply store, in Towson, Maryland, was doing a brisk business on a recent weekday.
Stephanie Hughes / Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

