2 measures provide 2 very different views of the economy
While gross domestic product shrank in the second quarter, gross domestic income increased. That's creating a puzzling picture of where the economy stands.
Segments From this episode
Gross domestic income (GDI), explained
GDI should be close to GDP, theoretically. It's not.
What was the main driver of inflation from 2019-21?
A New York Fed economist says 60% of inflation was driven by demand for goods, and 40% was from supply-side issues that magnified that higher demand.
As streaming subscriptions fall, media giants turn to theme parks, live events for lost revenue
Pent up demand for in-person experiences may make up for slipping subscriber numbers.
Inflation means teachers who buy their own supplies have to spend more or ask for help
Prices for school supplies like notebooks, glue, and labels have increased 11% from a year ago.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer