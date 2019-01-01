New year, same shutdown

December 31, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors are going into the new year without pay as the government shutdown stretches into 2019. But a new year also means a new Congress. We'll talk about how lawmakers plan on tackling the spending bill and what to expect from Capitol Hill in the coming months. As of tomorrow morning, wages are set to increase in over 20 states, yet the federal minimum wage remains unchanged since 2009. More on what that means for the economy. Then, we'll talk to Elizabeth White, author of "55, Unemployed and Faking Normal," about how people 55 and older are coping without retirement savings.