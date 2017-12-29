12/29/2017: Athleisure vs. the cotton industry

Spandex, yoga pants, and Lycra aren't just for Pilates classes anymore. They're infiltrating the American wardrobe, and it's plaguing the already beleaguered cotton industry. Plus, there are $2 billion worth of bitcoin transactions every day. Some governments, like South Korea, want to regulate speculation on the volatile cryptocurrency. And this holiday weekend, you may find yourself watching a football bowl game. It's a tradition that dates back to the first Rose Bowl game in 1923, but why has the schedule ballooned to 40 bowl games a year?