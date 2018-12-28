close

with Kai Ryssdal

Now's a good time to start thinking about taxes

December 28, 2018

It was a crazy week in economic news. Luckily we have the Weekly Wrap to review what went down. We're joined by Leigh Gallagher from Fortune Magazine and Rachel Abrams from the New York Times to unpack the last five days in stock market and shutdown drama. Then: We spent a year covering the 10-year anniversary of the financial crisis with our series #HowWeChanged. We'll talk about what we learned from hearing people's personal stories about how the recession changed their lives. And remember that huge GOP tax overhaul passed about a year ago? It’s the biggest change to the tax code in three decades. We’ll talk about how the rollout has gone so far and why tax workers are scrambling to get it right.

