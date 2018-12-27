Closed indefinitely

December 27, 2018

The federal government is still shut down and is set to remain that way until the new year. For hundreds of thousands of federal workers, that means more time without pay. On today's show, government employees and contractors share stories about how the shutdown has affected them. Then: A federal climate change report predicts dire consequences for American farmers if steps aren’t taken now. We check in with farmers who are weighing their options for the future. Plus, we'll talk with Curbed’s Patrick Sisson about how online shopping is increasing pollution.