12/26/2017: You gave some nice gifts this year

This holiday season, many retailers saw 5 percent increases in sales from last year, and higher-end products did well. We speak with Ellen Davis of the National Retail Federation, who chalks it up to economic security, or maybe you're just really nice. In today's energy news, what the world's fastest battery means for energy-storage technology and fossil-fueled power plants, and how uranium companies in the U.S. are getting ready for India and China's hundreds of new nuclear reactors. Plus, we reflect on the busy holiday season with Ann Arbor's Zingerman's Bakehouse, whose new cookbook features recipes for chestnut flour baguettes and Detroit style pizza.