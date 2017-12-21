DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

12/21/2017: History repeats itself, and so will the ads

The tax debate in Congress may be over for now, but the ad war to win over the public is just beginning. Learning from Democrats’ struggle to shape the narrative for Obamacare, tax ads from both sides of the aisle are being rolled out in anticipation of next year’s midterm elections. Plus, President Donald Trump outlined a national security plan earlier this week labeling China and Russia “rival powers” to the U.S. One area where that rivalry is prominent is in the race for the world’s fastest computer. And what’s it like to be a part of CamperForce, a seasonal swarm of mostly retired folks who live on campsites paid for by Amazon and pack and ship holiday orders at its fulfillment center in Kentucky.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Bonita Applebum
A Tribe Called Quest
Listen and Buy Now
Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)
Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz
Listen and Buy Now
Make Me Like You
Gwen Stefani
Listen and Buy Now
Sunday (Instrumental)
9th Wonder
Listen and Buy Now
Oye Como Va
Santana
Listen and Buy Now
You (Ha Ha Ha) [Explicit]
Charli XCX
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.