2018 is not going quietly

December 20, 2018

Today was another keep-you-on-your-toes day in the stock market: Investors are buying, prices are going up and yields are going down. We talk about what that all means. Also: It’s the holiday season, and there are just a few days left until the kids unwrap their toys. We take a look back at the history of Hot Wheels, products that made Mattel $847 million last year. Plus, we take a closer look at the creator economy and the dark side of social media influencing.