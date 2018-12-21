DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

2018 is not going quietly

December 20, 2018

Today was another keep-you-on-your-toes day in the stock market: Investors are buying, prices are going up and yields are going down. We talk about what that all means. Also: It’s the holiday season, and there are just a few days left until the kids unwrap their toys. We take a look back at the history of Hot Wheels, products that made Mattel $847 million last year. Plus, we take a closer look at the creator economy and the dark side of social media influencing.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Dangerous (feat. Joywave)
Big Data
Listen and Buy Now
Aldgate Patterns
Little People
Listen and Buy Now
Friend City
Rozi Plain
Listen and Buy Now
Animal Crossing
Cosmicosmo
Listen and Buy Now
The Game
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.