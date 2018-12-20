DownloadDownload

A hawkish Fed? Or a doveish Fed?

December 19, 2018

Today the Fed announced that it would raise interest rates for the 4th time this year. Higher interest rates means Fed watchers on Wall Street are reacting. We break it all down. Then, how FedEx is a sort of bellwether for the economy. Later, we cover the latest in Facebook’s data privacy struggles – which include a lawsuit and a New York Times investigation. Also: the United Kingdom’s Court of Appeal ruled that Uber drivers are considered company employees, so we talk about what that means for worker wages. Plus, Stephan James, the star of “If Beale Street Could Talk,” on his job as an actor.

From this Episode

Kai Ryssdal
