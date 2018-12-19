"Feel the market ..."

December 18, 2018

The president has some advice for the Federal Reserve ahead of the Fed's meeting on interest rates. We'll talk to Bloomberg’s Jeanna Smialek about the recent market volatility and what is causing uncertainty. Also, several new studies have found many CEOs are worried a recession is near, even if the economy is relatively strong. Is it possible to talk ourselves into a recession? Plus: The attorney general of New York ordered a dissolving of the Trump Foundation amid an ongoing lawsuit and investigation into the foundation's finances. The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold has been covering the Trump family's businesses and this court case since the very beginning. We'll talk to him about how the Trump Foundation got here. Spoiler: It involves a $10,000 portrait of the president.