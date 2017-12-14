12/14/2017: There goes neutrality

The Federal Communications Commission rolled back Obama-era regulations today, ruling that internet providers are no longer required to treat all internet content equally. But what will that look like? And the holiday season is officially upon us, so we check in with the people keeping the $400 billion online shopping industry afloat: an item “picker” at a fulfillment warehouse and package deliverers struggling to meet deadlines with volume up 17 percent this year. Plus, we discuss what companies will do with the trillions of dollars in cash that will come rushing back when the corporate tax is cut to 21 percent, and director Errol Morris tells us about his new genre-defying film.