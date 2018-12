How your donation reaches people in need

December 07, 2018

After a devastating wildfire season in California, millions of dollars poured in for relief and rebuilding efforts. But how does that money actually get to people in need? We looked into it. But first, let's pull apart this morning's jobs report, which showed more part-time jobs. Is that a sign underemployment is on the rise? Plus: What you need to know about the big business of Art Basel.