12/07/2017: Why the pass-through should be your tax plan problematic fave

In a matter of weeks, the GOP tax plan will be in effect and riddled with unintended consequences due to the haste of passing it, says Tax Analysts chief economist Martin Sullivan. His favorite unintended consequence? Benefits for pass-through companies, which are basically any businesses that aren't corporations, and could include you if you incorporate yourself. Then your wages can be seen as tax-preferred income and you can pay a lower rate. Plus, how GE’s job cuts relate to the fall in demand for fossil fuel power equipment, the challenges and costs of getting emergency alert systems right and Kai Ryssdal talks Reagan-era glamour and workplace gender equality with pioneering Vanity Fair Editor Tina Brown.