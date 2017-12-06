DownloadDownload

Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

12/06/2017: Will your industry be a casualty or success story?

The GOP tax bills in the House and Senate have been portrayed as legislation intended to create a windfall for big business. But the bills have winners and losers by industry sector. We take a look at what industries come out ahead, and we give you context on the Bitcoin boom, the rumored $60 billion sale of Fox's entertainment assets to Disney and why Jerusalem's divided economy is at risk. Plus, the latest installment of “My Economy," where we hear from the publisher of a cultural magazine about southern Louisiana. 

