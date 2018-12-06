close

The problem with scooters

December 05, 2018

The rise of electric scooters could benefit some low-income neighborhoods, where cities have struggled to provide dependable transportation. But first, they have to shake a serious image problem. Plus: OPEC gathers tomorrow in Vienna to discuss critical issues on oil production, but a lot of the action actually happens in the stairwell just outside the meeting. But first, we'll talk about the latest in coal deregulation, auto tariffs and the role of corporate boards post-#MeToo.

