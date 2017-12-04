12/04/2017: What's another $1 trillion?

We get down to the differences between the Senate and House versions of the tax bill, and debt created is one of those differences. Also included is the number of tax brackets, the alternative minimum tax and the amount of the child tax credit. Plus, Marketplace’s Dan Gorenstein is in Boston looking at how to woo investors to a working-class neighborhood in order to create a healthy, mixed-income community, and Kai Ryssdal figures out how to tell the difference between real and fake Nikes with Eddy Lu, CEO of GOAT, an online sneaker resale marketplace that specializes in authenticity.