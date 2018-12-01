close

with Kai Ryssdal

What's greener: a fake Christmas tree or a real one?

November 30, 2018

If you celebrate Christmas, you might find yourself strapping a fresh tree to your car this week or heading to a big box store for some faux fir. You might be wondering what's better for the planet: a foreign-manufactured collection of plastic and metal or the genuine article, which takes years to grow, just to decorate your home for a few weeks? We'll try to sort it out on today's show. But first: Maine has the oldest median age in the U.S. at 44 years old and counting. We'll look at the state's efforts to bring in a younger workforce. Plus, the latest out of the G-20, and how many streaming services is too many?

Kai Ryssdal
