Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

Today the Fed said what you wanted to hear

November 28, 2018

That means different folks heard different things. Markets heard a potential end to interest rate hikes, but we'll go back over Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell's remarks and tell you what you need to know. Then: Home sales have fallen to their slowest pace in two years, and low inventory in the housing market isn’t helping. But with slow sales, is there enough incentive to convince builders to build? Plus, Canada is seeing more asylum seekers. 

Kai Ryssdal
