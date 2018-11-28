close

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

What companies did with their tax cuts

November 27, 2018

Last year's corporate tax cuts were meant to, ultimately, drive economic growth. Prominent Republicans argued, sometimes on this very show, that companies would use the money they saved to reinvest in new equipment, factories and, most importantly, jobs. But many bought back their own stock instead, and that could contribute to an economic slowdown. We'll talk about it, and how oil refineries along the Texas coast are are trying to protect themselves from hurricane season. Plus: Why "sold out" games don't always look all that sold out.

Kai Ryssdal
About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.