11/27/2017: Trumping consumer protection

Mick Mulvaney, appointed leader of the the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by the president, says you're naive if you thought the government agency would stay the same under the Trump administration. But many are worried that Mulvaney will hollow out the bureau, which gives $12 billion in refunds to 30 million Americans. And we give you the Congressional Budget Office’s evaluation of another Trump-era revamp, the tax reform bill. Plus, why the Koch brothers want to buy Time Inc., what a post-Hurricane Irma citrus industry looks like and how Brexit will affect the Cornish language revival, which the European Union helped finance.