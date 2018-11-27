Great deals on Monday, clogged streets by Wednesday

November 26, 2018

With the economy as strong as it is right now, retailers are expecting a big Cyber Monday. But whether those gifts are for yourself or someone else, they have to get to your door somehow, and that's contributing to holiday season gridlock. But first: GM President Charles E. Wilson once said what's good for the country was good for General Motors and vice versa. So what about those 14,000 layoffs GM announced today? We'll talk about it. Plus: The economic consequences of climate change.