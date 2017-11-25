11/24/2017: Let's do the numbers on Black Friday

We've got a whole bunch of stories about America's biggest shopping holiday: From communities recovering after a long storm season, to shoppers in Korea trying to get in on the action. Then we talk with PayPal President Dan Schulman to get his perspective on this year's shopping season and the continuing rise of mobile payments. Plus: While we're all rushing around to stores, Congress is enjoying one more day of rest before a frenzy of their own: Passing the tax bill before the end of the year.