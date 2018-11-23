DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

The relationship between climate change and the economy

November 23, 2018

Workers on Wall Street got a half day, but for those in retail it's going to be a long one. We’ll talk about what the retail landscape looks like this holiday season. Plus, the NFL is trying to grow internationally, but is it going to work? Another question we have in the “is it going to work” department is what the terms will look like for Brexit. We hear from one fisherman in Scotland about his concerns. And we kick off the show with the Weekly Wrap and details of a new report on climate change and what it could mean for the U.S. economy.  

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Bambu
Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Listen and Buy Now
Shadow
Gringo Star
Listen and Buy Now
While We Are Young
City of the Sun
Listen and Buy Now
Summertime Magic
Zikomo
Listen and Buy Now
Younger (Kygo Remix)
Seinabo Sey
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.