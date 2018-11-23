The relationship between climate change and the economy

November 23, 2018

Workers on Wall Street got a half day, but for those in retail it's going to be a long one. We’ll talk about what the retail landscape looks like this holiday season. Plus, the NFL is trying to grow internationally, but is it going to work? Another question we have in the “is it going to work” department is what the terms will look like for Brexit. We hear from one fisherman in Scotland about his concerns. And we kick off the show with the Weekly Wrap and details of a new report on climate change and what it could mean for the U.S. economy.